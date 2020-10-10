CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. exec defends approach to aid distribution | Christie says he was wrong to not wear mask in White House | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Washington, DC News » DC students go online…

DC students go online with this year’s ‘Blacks In Wax’ performances

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

October 10, 2020, 11:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. students from schools throughout the city stressed the importance of voting in this year’s Blacks In Wax virtual performance.

The live performance, which was produced and created by Cora Barry — the widow of the late former D.C. mayor Marion Barry — had been suspended in March after the coronavirus pandemic shut down area schools.

The sponsors of the event, including the Southeast Tennis and Learning Center and the Recreation Wishlist Committee regrouped in the fall to bring their performance to Youtube, where you can now view the performances online.

Students took on the role of political and civil rights figures such as Shirley Chisholm, Congressmen John Lewis and Elijah Cummings, Ida B. Wells, Frederick Douglas, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., California Senator and Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris as well as Former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Some of the students focused on major speeches given by the famous figures, often performing as footage of the exact speech aired in the background. Others student political figures stressed the importance of voting.

This year marks the 14th year of the production for the group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up