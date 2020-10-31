31 states on DC’s latest list of high-risk states for coronavirus

Delaware and West Virginia remain on D.C.’s latest list of high-risk states where the seven-day moving average of daily new coronavirus cases is 10 or more per 100,000 persons.
Added to the list is New Mexico, while Arizona has been removed.
In total, there are 31 states on the list.
Delaware has been on and off the list in recent months.
Anyone from these high risk states who is coming to D.C. for non-essential activities will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days:
“Individuals traveling from high-risk states after essential travel or arriving in the District for essential travel are required to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days and, if they show signs or experience symptoms of COVID-19, they are to self-quarantine and seek medical advice or testing,” a news release from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office said.
Maryland and Virginia remain exempt from Bowser’s order.
High-risk states that require 14 days of self-quarantine:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arkansas
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
The list will be updated Monday, Oct. 19.
