31 states on DC’s latest list of high-risk states for coronavirus

Delaware and West Virginia remain on D.C.'s latest list of high-risk states where the seven-day moving average of daily new coronavirus cases is 10 or more per 100,000 persons. Added to the list is New Mexico, while Arizona has been removed.

In total, there are 31 states on the list.

Delaware has been on and off the list in recent months.

Anyone from these high risk states who is coming to D.C. for non-essential activities will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days:

“Individuals traveling from high-risk states after essential travel or arriving in the District for essential travel are required to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days and, if they show signs or experience symptoms of COVID-19, they are to self-quarantine and seek medical advice or testing,” a news release from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office said.

Maryland and Virginia remain exempt from Bowser’s order.

High-risk states that require 14 days of self-quarantine:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

The list will be updated Monday, Oct. 19.

