Three men are dead after two shootings in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, according to D.C. police.

Three men are dead after two shootings in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, according to D.C. police.

Police said the first incident happened around 2 p.m. on the 1700 block of Irving Street, NE, near the Woodridge Neighborhood Library.

The second shooting happened around 10 minutes later on the 4500 block of Quarles Street, NE in the Kenilworth neighborhood. One man was shot in that incident, and he later died from his injuries.

Both shootings are currently under investigation.