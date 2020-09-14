CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Teacher helps feed families during pandemic | Va. prison reports 407 cases, 2 deaths | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Washington, DC News » Person dead after being…

Person dead after being struck by Metro train at Gallery Place

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

September 14, 2020, 9:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A person died after being struck by a Metrorail train at the Gallery Place/Chinatown station Monday morning.

Metro officials said a preliminary review of video footage shows the individual was unsteady before falling off the platform.

The train struck the person just before 6 a.m.

Officials have not released any information about the identity of the person.

Metro is bypassing the station. The Green and Yellow line trains continue to run on a single track.

Metrobuses 70 and 79 were running between the Mount Vernon and Archives stations.

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron contributed to this story.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up