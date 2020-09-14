Person dead after being struck by Metro train at Gallery Place

A Metrorail train struck and killed a person at the Gallery Place/Chinatown station.

A person died after being struck by a Metrorail train at the Gallery Place/Chinatown station Monday morning.

Metro officials said a preliminary review of video footage shows the individual was unsteady before falling off the platform.

The train struck the person just before 6 a.m.

Officials have not released any information about the identity of the person.

Metro is bypassing the station. The Green and Yellow line trains continue to run on a single track.

Metrobuses 70 and 79 were running between the Mount Vernon and Archives stations.

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron contributed to this story.