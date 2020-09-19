Off-duty officer trades gunfire, shoots suspect in DC

An off-duty D.C. police officer traded gunfire with a suspect in the District late Friday night, according to police.

D.C. police said the officer was confronted by the armed suspect around 11:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

According to police, the suspect attempted to steal the officer’s car while armed.

The two then traded gunfire and the suspect ran away.

They were found later suffering from a gunshot wound and were transported to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries, per the police.

The off-duty officer — who is a robbery and assault detective who has been with D.C. police since 1998 — wasn’t injured, according to police.

Police said they found the suspect’s gun while searching the area where the shooting happened.

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.