CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher helps feed families during pandemic | Va. prison reports 407 cases, 2 deaths | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Washington, DC News » Bowser promises help to…

Bowser promises help to NE DC homeowners after sewage damage

Scott Gelman

September 14, 2020, 4:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Less than a week after sewage damage to Northeast D.C. homes during torrential rainfall, Mayor Muriel Bowser is assuring residents that a local utility provider will help with the cleanup.

In a Sunday letter, Bower wrote that DC Water will join the District’s emergency managers in coordinating cleanup and assistance for residents who saw geysers of sewage water gush out of their basement drains during Thursday’s severe weather.

“This past Thursday, the District experienced a storm that generated historically high levels of rain, causing flooding in multiple communities,” the letter to residents said, in a letter addressed to residents in the Riggs Park and Edgewood communities.

“I want to thank the neighbors who came out on Saturday to meet with me, members of my team, as well as DC Water to talk about the damage to their homes and community.”

Edgewood residents had previously said they had yet to receive an assurance of disaster relief from local officials, WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington reported on Friday.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up