Bowser promises help to NE DC homeowners after sewage damage

In a Sunday letter, Bower wrote that DC Water will join the District's emergency managers in coordinating cleanup and assistance for residents who experienced flooding during Thursday's severe weather.

Less than a week after sewage damage to Northeast D.C. homes during torrential rainfall, Mayor Muriel Bowser is assuring residents that a local utility provider will help with the cleanup.

In a Sunday letter, Bower wrote that DC Water will join the District’s emergency managers in coordinating cleanup and assistance for residents who saw geysers of sewage water gush out of their basement drains during Thursday’s severe weather.

“This past Thursday, the District experienced a storm that generated historically high levels of rain, causing flooding in multiple communities,” the letter to residents said, in a letter addressed to residents in the Riggs Park and Edgewood communities.

“I want to thank the neighbors who came out on Saturday to meet with me, members of my team, as well as DC Water to talk about the damage to their homes and community.”

Last week, the District experienced a storm that generated historically high levels of rain, causing flooding in multiple communities. @MayorBowser remains committed to working with @DCWater and government agencies to provide recovery resources to residents. pic.twitter.com/RtxkBwWGyY — DC MOCRS (@DCMOCRS) September 13, 2020

Edgewood residents had previously said they had yet to receive an assurance of disaster relief from local officials, WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington reported on Friday.