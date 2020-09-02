2 children, 2 adults rushed to hospitals after Northwest DC hit-and-run

Two small children and two adults, walking on a sidewalk in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood of D.C., were struck by a speeding car that jumped the sidewalk

Two small children and two adults, walking on a sidewalk in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood of D.C., were struck by a speeding car that jumped the sidewalk.

It happened Tuesday just before 5 p.m. on 18th Street NW near Newton Street. The driver of the dark-grey Nissan Altima with D.C. tags ran from the scene of the crash.

“On the sidewalk right here, the car went all the way down the sidewalk and finally crashed across the street,” said Brad Harris, a resident of 18th Street. ” … when I came out, I saw two kids bloody and a woman on the ground.”

Eyewitnesses said the driver was speeding north on 18th Street when he struck a parked car, glanced off a tree and ran up on the sidewalk before striking the people. Along the block, the driver also damaged a wall before finally crashing against a fire hydrant on Newton Street, from where he ran.

D.C. Fire and EMS tweeted that the four have “serious or potentially critical injuries.”

Two eyewitnesses said both adults were alert, and the children were crying when the ambulance team arrived to take them to the hospital.

Below is the area where it happened.