CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Johns Hopkins experts on back to school | Nursing homes short on PPE, staff in virus rebound | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Washington, DC News » Suspect wanted in killing…

Suspect wanted in killing of Makiyah Wilson arrested

Abigail Constantino

August 20, 2020, 10:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A suspect in a shooting that killed a 10-year-old D.C. girl and had continued to evade law enforcement for two years has been arrested.

WTOP has learned that Isaiah Murchison has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with the death of Makiyah Wilson.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP News for updates. 

 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up