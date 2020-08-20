Suspect wanted in killing of Makiyah Wilson arrested

A suspect in a shooting that killed a 10-year-old D.C. girl and had continued to evade law enforcement for two years has been arrested.

A suspect in a shooting that killed a 10-year-old D.C. girl and had continued to evade law enforcement for two years has been arrested.

WTOP has learned that Isaiah Murchison has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with the death of Makiyah Wilson.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP News for updates.