Police: 5-year-old shot in Southeast DC

A 5-year-old boy was shot Friday afternoon in Southeast D.C., police said. The gunfire happened during the course of a robbery.

Around 4:20 p.m., a robbery took place in the 1300 block of Congress Street Southeast. During the course of that robbery, two of the intended victims tried to flee from the robbers. One of the robbers produced a handgun and fired it multiple times.

A woman and her 5-year-old son were walking to a grocery store in the area, and the boy was struck by a bullet in the abdomen.

D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham said the boy is in stable condition.

“Sounds pretty brazen. Didn’t seem to appear to have much concern for life, and certainly didn’t have much concern for folks who are out here, living in the community — a little boy got struck by gunfire,” Newsham said.

“A mother and her 5-year-old son ought to be able to walk to the grocery store without her having to take her son to the hospital for gunshot wounds — I think we all agree on that,” he added.

Police have multiple lookouts for two or three gunmen, possibly in their teens or early 20s.

Below is a map of the area.

