Hall of Fame basketball coach John Thompson Jr. dead at 78

Hall of Fame basketball coach John Thompson Jr. has died at the age of 78. Thompson will forever be remembered for his association with Georgetown University.

Thompson will forever be remembered for his association with Georgetown University, and the impact he had on countless young lives, including several players who advanced to careers in the NBA.

At the time of his death, Thompson was still an adviser to the Georgetown athletic program.

He took over as Georgetown’s head coach in 1972 and turned the Hoyas into a national powerhouse, becoming the first Black coach to win an NCAA championship when he guided the team to the 1984 title.

Thompson retired from coaching in 1999 13 games into the new season.

After coaching, Thomas moved into a successful career in broadcasting, appearing on national television as an analyst for college basketball games and for several years hosted an afternoon radio show on WTEM in Washington.

During his time as head coach Georgetown, not only did Thompson win games, but he was an advocate for his players. In 1989 before the start of Georgetown’s home game against Boston College, Thompson walked off the Capital Centre court in protest of the NCAA’s Proposition 48 that prohibited scholarship athletes from playing their freshman year if they failed to qualify academically.

Thompson grew up in D.C. and starred at Archbishop Carroll High School before going on to play at Providence College. He was then drafted by the NBA’s Boston Celtics, where he played two seasons and won two titles as the backup center to Hall of Fame player Bill Russell.

After his brief playing career ended in 1966, Thompson returned home to D.C. and began his coaching career. For six years, he coached St. Anthony High School and built a winning program that compiled a 122-28 record that served as the launching pad for his opportunity at Georgetown.

When Thompson arrived at Georgetown in 1972, the school’s basketball team had just completed a 3-23 season.

Within three seasons Thompson had the Hoyas in the NCAA tournament. In 27 years in charge of the Hoyas Thompson put together a record of 596–239 including 20 NCAA Tournament appearances and 20 NIT appearances.