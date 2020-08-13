DC’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, Half-Marathon canceled

D.C.'s annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and Half Marathon have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“When we postponed the 2020 United Airlines Rock ‘n’ Roll Washington D.C. Marathon & ½ Marathon from its original date of March 28 to Nov. 7, 2020, we felt confident we would still be able to deliver an exceptional event at the later date,” the organizers said in a statement Thursday.

But given the current public-health guidelines in D.C. and “and further conversations with local authorities,” the organizers said, they won’t be able to hold the event at all.

They said that they’ll hold a half-marathon March 27, 2021, and that anyone who was signed up for either of this year’s events would be getting an email with more information on their options.

D.C. is not the only city that has postponed or canceled their events. At the moment, however, events in Madrid, Spain and Nashville, Tennessee, scheduled for this fall, are still set to take place.

The international race series has postponed and canceled a number of events this year, but did launch a “virtual running club” that allows enthusiasts to participate in challenges and stay engaged.

