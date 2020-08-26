DC’s new Viceroy Hotel opens in Logan Circle

The building, located at 1430 Rhode Island Ave. NW, previously housed the Kimpton-managed Mason and Rook Hotel.

A look inside the new Viceroy Washington D.C. located in Logan Circle. Courtesy Viceroy Hotels & Resorts A look inside the new Viceroy Washington D.C. located in Logan Circle. Courtesy Viceroy Hotels & Resorts A look inside the new Viceroy Washington D.C. located in Logan Circle. Courtesy Viceroy Hotels & Resorts A look inside the new Viceroy Washington D.C. located in Logan Circle. Courtesy Viceroy Hotels & Resorts A look inside the new Viceroy Washington D.C. located in Logan Circle. Courtesy Viceroy Hotels & Resorts A look inside the new Viceroy Washington D.C. located in Logan Circle. Courtesy Viceroy Hotels & Resorts A look inside the new Viceroy Washington D.C. located in Logan Circle. Courtesy Viceroy Hotels & Resorts A look inside the new Viceroy Washington D.C. located in Logan Circle. Courtesy Viceroy Hotels & Resorts A look inside the new Viceroy Washington D.C. located in Logan Circle. Courtesy Viceroy Hotels & Resorts ( 1 /10) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Hollywood, California-based Viceroy Hotels & Resorts has opened its first hotel in D.C., the 178-room Viceroy Washington D.C. in Logan Circle.

The building, located at 1430 Rhode Island Avenue NW, previously housed the Kimpton-managed Mason and Rook Hotel.

Dovetail, the Viceroy’s restaurant, hasn’t opened yet — save for its glass-enclosed outdoor patio, which already features seating nooks and firepits. Viceroy calls it the largest outdoor patio off 14th Street.

The wine and coffee bar, BPM Coffee & Wine, is open.

The Viceroy Washington D.C. also has a new rooftop, with a pool (though the pool is temporary closed because of D.C.’s pandemic restrictions) and 5,000 square feet of renovated meeting and event space, including a 1,695 square foot ballroom.

The fitness center has a Peloton bike. The hotel is also pet-friendly.

The Viceroy was expected to swing open its doors earlier this year, but its opening was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult year for the hospitality industry, and opening Viceroy Washington D.C. despite the challenging circumstances is a proud milestone for our brand,” said Bill Walshe, Viceroy Hotels & Resorts CEO.

“We’ve taken time to reflect on how to deliver the experience both Washingtonians and travelers are seeking right now.”

The hotel is currently offering promotional rates for “stay-vactions” or work from home alternatives with longer stays.

Viceroy will also manage a second former Kimpton-run hotel in D.C., also in Logan Circle. The former Hotel Donovan reopens later this year as Hotel Zena.

Bethesda-based Pebblebrook Hotel Trust owns both hotels.