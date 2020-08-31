DC officials blame ‘outside agitators’ for disrupting peaceful protests

D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham said on Monday that 70% of those arrested in recent days are from outside the District.

D.C.’s police chief and mayor claimed Monday that people traveling to the District with the specific intent to disrupt peaceful protests, damage property and behave aggressively toward police were part of an “organized, funded attempt to create violence in our city.”

“This isn’t just Washington, D.C. We’ve seen violence in other cities and to the extent that that is coordinated, us in law enforcement, we have a responsibility to find out if it is and then answer that question ‘Who?’ — and hold them accountable,” D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham said at a Monday news conference with Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Downtown protests came to an abrupt end Sunday night with the widespread use of crowd control munitions in Black Lives Matter Plaza for the second night in a row.

Bowser said “outside agitators” brought weapons that were used to “destroy property in the District.”

Many arrived in D.C. last Wednesday and Thursday “armed for battle,” according to Bowser, with fireworks, laser pointers and baseball bats, ahead of President Donald Trump’s Republican National Convention renomination speech from the White House on Thursday night.

“We don’t know who they are necessarily, who funds them, who organizes them. But we know they came together to create havoc,” Bowser said.

“What these agitators are doing is distracting from what our nation needs,” said Bowser, who added that D.C. police are “here to protect people, all people.”

The mayor stressed that they are “not the same as our residents who proudly say ‘Black Lives Matter,'” referring to the thousands of people gathered in D.C. last Friday as part of a massive movement to protest police brutality.

“If we need a curfew, we’ll impose a curfew. We won’t hesitate to do it, if the chief thinks that is going to help him,” she added.

The mayor responded to criticism from Trump, who tweeted, “Mayor Bowser should arrest these agitators and thugs! Clean up D.C. or the Federal Government will do it for you. Enough!!!” It was after the police response to Thursday night’s unrest in the city, where several videos showed protesters confronting attendees of his White House speech.

Bowser called on the federal government to “assist us the best way they can” by “supporting our officers.”

“When we make arrests for violent protests, we need those violent agitators to be prosecuted,” said Bowser, who said the president’s tweets were “meant to distract from the failures of the last four years.”

She said there is “no accountability” for people who come to protests and attack police “and we haven’t seen a willingness from the U.S. attorney to prosecute them.”

Bowser also said “what I’m worried about is this country descending into a race war.”

An investigation is underway, with FBI assistance, over a van driven recklessly that endangered police and people on foot.

“The driver of that vehicle was taken into custody,” Newsham said. The van is registered in Washington state.

“We have intelligence to suggest that that van was also at some of the violence we saw in Portland, Oregon, and some of the violence we saw in Kenosha (Wisconsin),” Newsham said.

The police chief said 70% of those arrested in recent days are from outside D.C.