CORONAVIRUS NEWS: College towns alarmed over outbreaks among students | DC removes Delaware from high-risk list | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Washington, DC News » About 100 people gather…

About 100 people gather near Black Lives Matter Plaza in Sunday night march

Scott Gelman

August 30, 2020, 11:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

About 100 people mostly wearing black congregated around Black Lives Matter Plaza in D.C. on Sunday night before marching downtown, WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez reported.

Alvarez said the group was marching away from the White House and didn’t seem to have a specific plan. Some in the crowd boasted homemade shields.

There’s a relatively small number of police in the area, Alvarez said. Some members of the group have frequently used fireworks and flares.

“It feels almost like Fourth of July here,” Alvarez said about 10:30 p.m.

The marchers briefly stopped outside Le Diplomate, where servers offered them cups of water, Alvarez said.

DC police advises the public to watch for ongoing road closures due to what it’s calling “First Amendment activity.”

The gathering is the latest in a string of marches downtown. It came after five people were arrested for their involvement in riots that started late Saturday night and carried into early Sunday morning at Black Lives Matter Plaza and other parts of D.C.

D.C. police said Sunday five officers were hurt, but the extent of those injuries is unclear. D.C.’s police union also said that another officer was taken to the hospital for vision loss after a laser was shined in his eye.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up