About 100 people gather near Black Lives Matter Plaza in Sunday night march

About 100 people mostly wearing black congregated around Black Lives Matter Plaza in D.C. on Sunday night before marching downtown, WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez reported.

Alvarez said the group was marching away from the White House and didn’t seem to have a specific plan. Some in the crowd boasted homemade shields.

A new night of protests starting in downtown Washington with about a hundred people, largely black bloc, setting off on an abolish the police march in the wake of flashbang and impact munition use near the White House last night. pic.twitter.com/8Wpa2ccYhG — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) August 31, 2020

There’s a relatively small number of police in the area, Alvarez said. Some members of the group have frequently used fireworks and flares.

“It feels almost like Fourth of July here,” Alvarez said about 10:30 p.m.

The marchers briefly stopped outside Le Diplomate, where servers offered them cups of water, Alvarez said.

Protesters have made their way to Thomas Circle. Police on bikes following behind. Lots of fireworks being set off. pic.twitter.com/10cCTbmeLQ — Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) August 31, 2020

DC police advises the public to watch for ongoing road closures due to what it’s calling “First Amendment activity.”

8/30/20 — First Amendment Activity

Group 2: Northbound 16th St to Eastbound K St NW

🚗 Watch for Rolling Road Closures — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) August 31, 2020

The gathering is the latest in a string of marches downtown. It came after five people were arrested for their involvement in riots that started late Saturday night and carried into early Sunday morning at Black Lives Matter Plaza and other parts of D.C.

D.C. police said Sunday five officers were hurt, but the extent of those injuries is unclear. D.C.’s police union also said that another officer was taken to the hospital for vision loss after a laser was shined in his eye.

