DC Mayor Bowser criticized over DNC remarks

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

August 19, 2020, 8:09 AM

In this image from video, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

The D.C. chapter of Black Lives Matter is criticizing Mayor Muriel Bowser after her remarks during the Democratic National Convention.

Bowser went after President Donald Trump and the federal response to protesters at Lafayette Square in June during her DNC appearance.

“He sent troops and camouflage into our streets,” Bowser said in a video, with BLM Plaza in the background. “He sent tear gas into the air and federal helicopters too. I knew if he did this to D.C., he would do it to your city or your town.”

But Bowser’s words have drawn sharp criticism from local advocates who say she’s being hypocritical.

“She has a different standard for the federal government than she does for her D.C. police,” BLM DC organizer April Goggans told WTOP news partner NBC Washington.

“And that means that, yes, they’re allowed to do everything because they know that she’s going to back them up.”

Last Thursday, D.C. police arrested 41 people after surrounding protesters in the Adams Morgan neighborhood.

D.C. prosecutors have so far declined to bring charges against most of those arrested.

Bowser ordered the Black Lives Matter mural painted back in June.

Shortly after, activists had added their own lettering — reading “Defund the Police” — criticizing Bowser’s move as a photo op.

That lettering was paved over last week.

The city says it was part of previously planned roadwork.

