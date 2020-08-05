5 arrested in overnight DC riots

Five people were arrested for their involvement in riots that started late Saturday night and carried into early Sunday morning at Black Lives Matter Plaza and other parts of D.C.

D.C. police said the people arrested were intentionally setting fires, lighting fireworks and throwing objects such as glass, bricks and smoke grenades at officers in the area. Authorities said that rioters also used lasers to visually impair officers.

In order to quell the rioting, D.C. police said they used sting balls and tear gas.

The five people who were arrested were charged with Assault on a Police Officer, Felony Rioting, Reckless Driving and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition.

“Mayor [Muriel] Bowser and [Metropolitan Police Department] will always protect the rights of those engaged in non-violent First Amendment assemblies, however, those who engage in criminal behavior and seek to cause harm to others will be held accountable,” a spokesperson for D.C. police said.

A total of 527 people have now been arrested and charged for riotous behavior since the District starting tracking those crimes on May 30.