CORONAVIRUS NEWS: College towns alarmed over outbreaks among students | DC removes Delaware from high-risk list | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Washington, DC News » 5 arrested in overnight…

5 arrested in overnight DC riots

Matthew Delaney

August 30, 2020, 2:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Five people were arrested for their involvement in riots that started late Saturday night and carried into early Sunday morning at Black Lives Matter Plaza and other parts of D.C.

D.C. police said the people arrested were intentionally setting fires, lighting fireworks and throwing objects such as glass, bricks and smoke grenades at officers in the area. Authorities said that rioters also used lasers to visually impair officers.

In order to quell the rioting, D.C. police said they used sting balls and tear gas.

The five people who were arrested were charged with Assault on a Police Officer, Felony Rioting, Reckless Driving and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition.

“Mayor [Muriel] Bowser and [Metropolitan Police Department] will always protect the rights of those engaged in non-violent First Amendment assemblies, however, those who engage in criminal behavior and seek to cause harm to others will be held accountable,” a spokesperson for D.C. police said.

A total of 527 people have now been arrested and charged for riotous behavior since the District starting tracking those crimes on May 30.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up