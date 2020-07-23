Teachers’ union, NAACP branch call for distance learning in DC

The NAACP DC branch and a teachers union are calling for D.C. Public Schools to follow other area schools and begin the year with distance learning.

Several area school systems – including Montgomery, Prince George’s, Fairfax, and Loudoun counties – have decided to start the school year virtually.

Now the NAACP DC branch and the Washington Teachers’ Union are calling for D.C. Public Schools to do the same.

“Our teachers have asked the mayor to just consider opening 100% virtually,” said union President Elizabeth Davis.

She hopes to see D.C. leaders “working with the teachers to come up with a very good plan to open maybe mid-year in person.”

Davis maintains many schools are not prepared for in-person teaching in August.

“We have schools that have faulty ventilation, we have schools that may not have the capacity to socially distance in some classrooms, and schools with large numbers of students,” she said

If distance learning does happen, both the union and the NAACP branch want to see funding that ensures students have a computer or tablet.

The groups also ask for an independent analysis to be conducted to ensure all school buildings comply with CDC guidance before reopening.

A decision from D.C. on the fall semester was expected last week. Now it’s expected at the end of this month.