CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Indoor airborne spread of virus possible, WHO affirms | Montgomery Co. stays in Phase 2 'for the time being' | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
Home » Washington, DC News » Police arrest suspect in…

Police arrest suspect in deadly DC shooting of 11-year-old boy

Abigail Constantino

July 9, 2020, 6:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of 11-year-old Davon McNeal at an anti-violence cookout in D.C. on July Fourth. Three suspects are still wanted, Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday.

McNeal was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. last Saturday night after a community cookout that was organized by his mother, who is a violence interrupter for one of the contractors working with D.C.’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.

The suspect in custody is Daryle Bond, 18, of Southeast. He is charged with first-degree murder while armed.

The three other suspects that police are looking for are Christian Wingfield, 22, of Hillcrest Heights, Maryland; Marcel Gordon, 25, and Carlo General, 19, both of Southeast.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said the three suspects that are still at large have previous histories with gun-related charges and criminal activity.

The peace cookout had at least 20 children in attendance, and McNeal was helping his mother.

Police were flagged in the 1400 block of Cedar Street Southeast and found McNeal lying just outside his home in his mother’s arms, with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police had offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP News for the latest.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up