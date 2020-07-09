Police arrest suspect in deadly DC shooting of 11-year-old boy

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of 11-year-old Davon McNeal on July Fourth. Three suspects are still wanted.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of 11-year-old Davon McNeal at an anti-violence cookout in D.C. on July Fourth. Three suspects are still wanted, Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday.

McNeal was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. last Saturday night after a community cookout that was organized by his mother, who is a violence interrupter for one of the contractors working with D.C.’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.

The suspect in custody is Daryle Bond, 18, of Southeast. He is charged with first-degree murder while armed.

The three other suspects that police are looking for are Christian Wingfield, 22, of Hillcrest Heights, Maryland; Marcel Gordon, 25, and Carlo General, 19, both of Southeast.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said the three suspects that are still at large have previous histories with gun-related charges and criminal activity.

The peace cookout had at least 20 children in attendance, and McNeal was helping his mother.

Police were flagged in the 1400 block of Cedar Street Southeast and found McNeal lying just outside his home in his mother’s arms, with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police had offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

