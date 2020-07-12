CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths begin to rise as new cases surge | DC United vs. Toronto FC postponed due to possible virus cases | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Pair of suspects wanted in connection with shooting at Mount Vernon Square Metro station

Zeke Hartner

July 12, 2020, 5:36 PM

Two people are sought by police in connection to a shooting that took place on a Metrorail train in the Mount Vernon Square Metro Station on Saturday.

Metro Transit Police released images of the two suspects taken from security cameras on a train.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on a Green Line train that was pulling into the station.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A spokesperson for the Washington Metro Area Transit Authority, which operates the Metro system, said the man is still hospitalized in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Metro police at (202)-962-2121 or send a text to 696873.

WTOP’s Dan Friedell contributed to this report.

