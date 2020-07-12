Pair of suspects wanted in connection with shooting at Mount Vernon Square Metro station

Two people are sought by police in connection to a shooting that took place on a Metrorail train in the Mount Vernon Square Metro Station on Saturday.

Metro Transit Police released images of the two suspects taken from security cameras on a train.

MTPD is seeking the public’s assistance to identify the two individuals shown here. If you know them for have any information regarding yesterday’s shooting near Mt. Vernon Square Station, call 202-962-2121 or send a text to MyMTPD (696873). #wmata pic.twitter.com/y8oTKjlhAA — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) July 12, 2020

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on a Green Line train that was pulling into the station.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A spokesperson for the Washington Metro Area Transit Authority, which operates the Metro system, said the man is still hospitalized in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Metro police at (202)-962-2121 or send a text to 696873.

WTOP’s Dan Friedell contributed to this report.