DC to install 3 new bus- and bike-only lanes in key locations later in July

Three busy sections of D.C. should see more efficient travel once car-free lanes designed for bus and bike travel are installed later this month.

If you’ve been riding your bike more often during the coronavirus pandemic, and enjoying minimal traffic as you zip from one end of the District to another, you’ll be glad to know D.C. will be installing car-free lanes in three key locations later this month.

The car-free lanes are primarily for bus use during peak hours, but will also be available for use by cyclists.

The new lane locations are:

7th Street Northwest between Massachusetts and Pennsylvania avenues (north of the National Mall, close to Capital One Arena).

-Buses, trucks and bicycles only, 24 hours a day.

Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Southeast, between W Street and the St. Elizabeths East Campus.

-Northbound bus lane during the morning rush between 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Southbound bus lane during the evening rush between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

M Street Southeast, between 10th and Half streets (Near Nats Park and the Navy Yard).

-Bus lanes operate in both directions during the morning rush between 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., and during the evening rush between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The District announced the plan in a news release July 9.

D.C.’s Department of Transportation director, Jeff Marootian, said the lanes should make DC Circulator and Metro buses more reliable and allow more space for cyclists.

The three new car-free corridors are in addition to DDOT’s Bus Priority Program lanes on H and I streets and 14th Street Northwest that are already in use, and the 16th Street Northwest lanes scheduled to be constructed later this summer.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the restricted lanes should help make D.C. greener, reduce traffic and make public transportation more reliable.