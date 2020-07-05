DC man dies after suffering firework injuries

A man is dead after sustaining fatal injuries from igniting fireworks.

D.C. police were dispatched to the 800 block of Jefferson Street NW, in Brightwood, at approximately 11 p.m. Friday after receiving a call for an injured person.

Fourth District officers arrived to find an adult male unconscious and suffering from burn trauma to his body.

D.C. Fire and EMS took the man to an area hospital, where he died of his wounds.

D.C. police spokeswoman Brianna Jordan said in an email that further investigations revealed the man had sustained the injuries from igniting a firework.

Below is a map of the area: