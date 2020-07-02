2 workers seriously injured at Southwest DC construction site

Two construction workers were hit by falling materials at a site in Southwest D.C. on Tuesday morning.

Two construction workers were hit by falling materials at a site in Southwest D.C. on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Maine Avenue near 6th Street SW, according to D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo.

Both men suffered serious injuries but are expected to be OK.

Authorities used a basket and crane to remove them from the site. They were then transported to a hospital.

Update Maine Ave construction accident. The 2nd patient has been successfully removed by #DCsBravest and will also be transported to an area hospital with serious non life threatening injuries. Both were struck by falling materials. pic.twitter.com/eJiTpms2eY — DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) July 14, 2020

The D.C.’s Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration have been notified to investigate the incident.