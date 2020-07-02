CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va. | What is contact tracing? | DC heightens testing efforts
Home » Washington, DC News » 2 workers seriously injured…

2 workers seriously injured at Southwest DC construction site

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

July 14, 2020, 8:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two construction workers were hit by falling materials at a site in Southwest D.C. on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Maine Avenue near 6th Street SW, according to D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo.

Both men suffered serious injuries but are expected to be OK.

Authorities used a basket and crane to remove them from the site. They were then transported to a hospital.

The D.C.’s Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration have been notified to investigate the incident.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up