Roads around White House closed

Roads around the White House are being closed to traffic until further notice.

The Secret Service said the following roadways will be closed to vehicular traffic until further notice:

Constitution Avenue NW, between 15th and 17th Street;

17th Street NW, between Constitution Avenue and H Street;

15th Street NW, between Constitution Avenue and H Street;

H Street NW, between 15th Street and 17th Street

The decision comes after protesters upset over George Floyd’s death descended for the last four days on the area around the White House, including neighboring Lafayette Park.

Floyd’s death as a Minneapolis officer held him down with a knee on his neck once again sparked tensions nationwide over the use of force by police, as well as racism.