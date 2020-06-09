New outdoor Black Lives Matter exhibit showcases DC artists

A new exhibit in D.C. highlights the Black Lives Matter movement that people can view while walking through Gallery Place.

Stretching across storefronts along 7th Street Northwest between H and F streets, works of art displaying messages of unity and peace cover the boarded-up windows. One mural reads: “Healing starts within … Face yourself.”

It’s all part of an exhibit showcasing 27 murals by local artists.

The project is a partnership between the DowntownDC Business Improvement District, the PAINTS Institute and the Denver Smith Foundation.

It’s about creating an inclusive space for demonstrators and D.C. residents, and it’s open to anyone who’d like to stop by.

See more photos on the DowntownDC BID’s Facebook page.