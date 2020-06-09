Home » Washington, DC News » New outdoor Black Lives…

New outdoor Black Lives Matter exhibit showcases DC artists

Melissa Howell

June 9, 2020, 3:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The project is a partnership between the DowntownDC Business Improvement District, the PAINTS Institute and the Denver Smith Foundation. (Courtesy DowntownDC BID)

A new exhibit in D.C. highlights the Black Lives Matter movement that people can view while walking through Gallery Place.

Stretching across storefronts along 7th Street Northwest between H and F streets, works of art displaying messages of unity and peace cover the boarded-up windows. One mural reads: “Healing starts within … Face yourself.”

It’s all part of an exhibit showcasing 27 murals by local artists.

The project is a partnership between the DowntownDC Business Improvement District, the PAINTS Institute and the Denver Smith Foundation.

It’s about creating an inclusive space for demonstrators and D.C. residents, and it’s open to anyone who’d like to stop by.

See more photos on the DowntownDC BID’s Facebook page.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up