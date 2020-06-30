Machinery falls on construction worker, killing him at DC site

A large piece of machinery weighing several thousand pounds fell on a construction worker in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday morning.

A man has died Tuesday after an accident on a construction site in Southeast D.C.

Just before 10 a.m., D.C. Fire and EMS said a large piece of machinery weighing several thousand pounds fell on a construction worker as he worked at a site on New Jersey Avenue Southeast, near M Street in the Navy Yard neighborhood.

Other construction workers quickly used nearby devices to pick the machine off the worker. Firefighters assisted in making sure the machine was safely secured so it would not fall again.

D.C. police said the man died at the scene.

Authorities notified D.C.’s Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs and the Occupational Health and Safety Administration