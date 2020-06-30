CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA | Metro inquiring about future commuting plans | Prince George's Co. teachers have questions about reopening plans
Machinery falls on construction worker, killing him at DC site

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

June 30, 2020, 4:30 PM

A man has died at a construction site in D.C. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (Courtesy Twitter/D.C. Fire and EMS)

A man has died Tuesday after an accident on a construction site in Southeast D.C.

Just before 10 a.m., D.C. Fire and EMS said a large piece of machinery weighing several thousand pounds fell on a construction worker as he worked at a site on New Jersey Avenue Southeast, near M Street in the Navy Yard neighborhood.

Other construction workers quickly used nearby devices to pick the machine off the worker. Firefighters assisted in making sure the machine was safely secured so it would not fall again.

D.C. police said the man died at the scene.

Authorities notified D.C.’s Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs and the Occupational Health and Safety Administration

