Low-flying helicopters used to force protesters to disperse

Authorities used low-flying helicopters to force demonstrators to disperse Monday night as protests erupted for a fourth night in D.C. following the police-custody death of George Floyd.

Protesters moved to Chinatown. Helicopter aggressively low. Blowing everything out of the way. Signs, trash. Unclear which agency owns the helicopter at this time: pic.twitter.com/BKez1jjItv — Abdallah Fayyad (@abdallah_fayyad) June 2, 2020

Footage from multiple witnesses shows that the helicopters kicked up trash and debris, flinging it through the air.

One account from a New York Times reporter said the aircraft knocked down “part of a tree fell, nearly hitting passerbys (sic).”

Some videos show demonstrators scattering as helicopters created violent gusts on the ground. Other videos show protesters kneeling.

Military helicopters trying to disperse protesters here in DC pic.twitter.com/md6hYVqE7u — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) June 2, 2020

It was not immediately clear which department sent the helicopters.

President Donald Trump had threatened to use military force against protesters Monday.

Right now: near DC convention center. Military helicopters very low overhead @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/CwXE6bCv8U — Jackie Bensen (@jackiebensen) June 2, 2020

About 10 minutes later, here it goes again. pic.twitter.com/3yoxOAu0uw — Zolan Kanno-Youngs (@KannoYoungs) June 2, 2020

Military helicopters remained on patrol during the early morning hours Tuesday in the skies over D.C. to disperse crowds of protesters out past the city’s curfew.