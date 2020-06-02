Bishop of DC diocese says message of Trump photo op ‘antithetical to the teachings of Jesus’

The head of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington has responded after President Donald Trump held a Bible and had his photo taken in front of St. John's Church on Monday after police used tear gas to clear out protesters.

Bishop Mariann Budde has spoken in support of those engaging in peaceful protest and criticized Trump’s response to the protests that have gripped the nation following the death of George Floyd.

Budde said that Trump allowed the use of tear gas by police in order to use St. John’s Episcopal Church as a backdrop for a “message antithetical to the teachings of Jesus and everything that our church stands for.”

Tonight President just used a Bible and a church of my diocese as a backdrop for a message antithetical to the teachings of Jesus and everything that our church stands for. To do so, he sanctioned the use of tear gas by police officers in riot gear to clear the church yard. 1/1 — Mariann Budde (@Mebudde) June 2, 2020

The church was damaged by fire during Sunday night’s protest.

Budde said in a statement Monday night that the diocese in no way supports Trump’s “incendiary response to a wounded, grieving nation.”

The diocese expressed support for those seeking justice for Floyd through the “sacred act of peaceful protest.”

Floyd was an African American man who was killed last week in Minneapolis after a white police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck while taking him into custody.

Budde said Trump used the Bible as a “symbol of division,” and he did not come to the church to pray, lament Floyd’s death or acknowledge the plight of people of color.

The President did not come to pray; he did not lament the death of George Floyd or acknowledge the collective agony of people of color in our nation. He did not attempt to heal or bring calm to our troubled land. — Mariann Budde (@Mebudde) June 2, 2020

Before police under federal command forced back peaceful demonstrators with tear gas so he could walk to the church and have his photo taken, Trump threatened the nation’s governors that he would deploy the military to states if they did not stamp out violent protests over police brutality that have roiled the nation over the past week.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called the use of munitions on protesters near the White House “shameful,” and the Arlington County board ordered county police to withdraw from the District following the incident.

Budde is the first woman to lead the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, which has 88 Episcopal congregations and 10 Episcopal schools in D.C. and four Maryland counties.