2 dead, 5 injured in Southeast DC shooting

Rick Massimo

June 14, 2020, 8:48 PM

Two 19-year-olds were killed and five people were hurt in a Saturday-night shooting in Southeast D.C.

D.C. police said in a statement Sunday that the shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Waclark Place, just south of Parkland Place and Malcolm X Avenue.

When the officers got there, seven people had been shot. Five had non-life threatening injuries, but Zymia Joyner, 19, of Northeast D.C., and Rashard Waldo, 19, of District Heights, Maryland, died of their injuries.

The police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction. You can call the police at 202-727-9099, or text an anonymous tip to 50411.

Here’s a map of the area:

