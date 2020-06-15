$15K reward offered for help in tracking down AFL-CIO arsonists

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information that will help the bureau locate, arrest and prosecute suspects in a May 31 arson of the AFL-CIO building in D.C.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information that will help the bureau locate, arrest and prosecute suspects in a May 31 arson of the AFL-CIO building in D.C., the agency said in a news release Saturday.

The labor union conglomerate, located a block away from the White House, was caught up in the riots after peaceful protests over the police killing of George Floyd devolved into late-night chaos.

ATF/DC Arson & Explosives Task Force investigators told WTOP that more than two dozen people burglarized and vandalized the AFL-CIO building and even set fire to the front lobby.

Authorities estimate $1 million in damages to the building.

Anyone with information about the arson is asked to call the ATF tip line 1-888-283-3473 or the D.C. Police Department’s command information center at 202-727-9099.

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov through ATF’s website.

Tips can also be sent anonymously via the reportit app using ATF Washington Field Division as the location.