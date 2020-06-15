Home » Washington, DC News » $15K reward offered for…

$15K reward offered for help in tracking down AFL-CIO arsonists

Matthew Delaney
and Sarah Jacobs

June 7, 2020, 9:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The ATF released pictures of suspects in a May 31 arson of the AFL-CIO building in D.C., during a night of chaotic protests. (Courtesy ATF)

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information that will help the bureau locate, arrest and prosecute suspects in a May 31 arson of the AFL-CIO building in D.C., the agency said in a news release Saturday.

The labor union conglomerate, located a block away from the White House, was caught up in the riots after peaceful protests over the police killing of George Floyd devolved into late-night chaos.

ATF/DC Arson & Explosives Task Force investigators told WTOP that more than two dozen people burglarized and vandalized the AFL-CIO building and even set fire to the front lobby.

Authorities estimate $1 million in damages to the building.

The AFL-CIO building in Washington.
Workers are seen through a shattered window at the AFL-CIO building in Washington, Monday, June 1, 2020, after a night of protests over the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Anyone with information about the arson is asked to call the ATF tip line 1-888-283-3473 or the D.C. Police Department’s command information center at 202-727-9099.

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov through ATF’s website.

Tips can also be sent anonymously via the reportit app using ATF Washington Field Division as the location.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up