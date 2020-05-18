Restless exercisers: Remember these precautions while visiting outdoor areas

As regions outside the metropolitan D.C. area begin relaxing pandemic-related restrictions, the National Park Service has reminders for visiting the National Mall during this unusual time.

“For folks that are coming out and want to do so responsibly, follow the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; follow the local health guidance,” National Mall Spokesman Mike Litterst said.

Litterst advises any potential visitors to “know before you go” and consult the park service advisory page on closures. And be prepared to leave no trace behind — take out what you bring in, because trash pickup is limited.

Litterst said The Mall provides lots of open space and outdoor memorials are accessible, with the exception of the Washington Monument.

“They are accessible under the mayor’s Stay At Home orders,” Litterst said.

But you won’t find open bathrooms or other services.

“The food kiosks are closed, you won’t find any rangers around offering programs, the gift stores and those sorts of things are closed,” Litterst said.

Over the weekend, there were reports of high school graduates crowding on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, continuing a tradition that Litterst said has been in place for the past few years.

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department have received guidance on the Mayor’s Stay at Home Order as it pertains to the prohibition of large gatherings during the pandemic.

“Members who observe large gatherings on public spaces will notify the gathered group of health and safety risks,” MPD Spokeswoman Kristen Metzger told WTOP via email. “MPD continues to patrol all of the District of Columbia while reminding citizens about proper social distancing.”

Metzger also notes that the Mayor’s order has been extended until June 8, and people are asked to continue to stay home. Residents can go out to get fresh air but are told they should do so close to home and avoid crowded areas.

