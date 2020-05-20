Kramerbooks plans to move from DC’s Dupont Circle

A D.C. bookstore that has been an anchor in Dupont Circle is planning to leave, its owner announced Tuesday.

A D.C. bookstore that has been an anchor in Dupont Circle is planning to leave the neighborhood, its owner announced Tuesday.

Kramerbooks & Afterwords Cafe assured worried customers Tuesday that it is not closing but considering a move from Dupont Circle where it has been for over 40 years.

Addressing today’s news. DON’T WORRY, WE ARE NOT CLOSING! pic.twitter.com/liShmxwYwQ — Kramerbooks (@kramerbooks) May 19, 2020

Bookstore owner Steve Salis told Washington Business Journal last year that he is looking for a building that is between 5,000 and 10,000 square feet, “ideally in an older building with some character.” Areas he is considering, he told the publication, include Penn Quarter, Capitol Hill, H Street NE and Union Market.

Salis had wanted to renovate, but the bookstore-restaurant is located in three different buildings owned by three different landlords, one of which Salis sued for breach of contract when it would not approve renovation plans.

The store has years left on its lease, which expires in 2026, according to Washington Business Journal.

“We hope the situation changes,” the store said in a statement.

D.C. Deputy Mayor for Planning and Development John Falcicchio called the news of the store’s move “troubling” and said he has spoken with the Dupont Circle Business Improvement District about options, including finding a nearby location.

Kramerbooks & Afterwords Cafe has been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions but is doing delivery and curbside of books.