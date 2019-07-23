Steve Salis looks outside Dupont for Kramerbooks 2.0

When Steve Salis bought into longtime Dupont Circle retailer and restaurant Kramerbooks & Afterwords Cafe, he was already thinking about…

When Steve Salis bought into longtime Dupont Circle retailer and restaurant Kramerbooks & Afterwords Cafe, he was already thinking about what it could become, its next iteration.

More than two years and a protracted battle with a landlord and the city later, he hasn’t been able to turn the site at 1517 Connecticut Ave. NW into Kramerbooks 2.0 — so he’s looking for a new space to build out the bookstore, restaurant and arts space according to his vision.

Salis, who co-founded &pizza and has several other business interests around the District, bought a stake in Kramer’s in 2016 and became its sole owner in 2017. Now, he’s looking for between 5,000 and 10,000 square feet, ideally in an older building with some character.

“We want something with spirit, with great bones, so we can take the canvas, and the history around it, and try to meld it into what we would like to do,” said Salis.

Penn Quarter, Capitol Hill, H Street NE and Union Market are all areas he’s looking…