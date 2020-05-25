Events at RFK Stadium, DC Armory canceled indefinitely

Events that would have been held at the RFK Campus — including the stadium and DC Armory — have been postponed until further notice.

Events that would have been held at the RFK Campus starting June 8 — including at the stadium and D.C. Armory — have been postponed until further notice.

Events DC, which operates the venue, said in a statement Monday, that it has determined the closure to be in the “best interest of all our residents.”

Earlier this month, it announced that it was postponing events at the RFK Campus, as well as the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Entertainment and Sports Arena, Gateway DC and

R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center until June 8.

Gateway DC and R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center are closed for public use. The Walter E. Washington Center currently serves as an alternate-care center as part of D.C.’s coronavirus response.

Events DC said that it is communicating and collaborating with Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office, the Health Department and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development.

After seeing a setback this weekend with an increase in coronavirus cases, D.C. is trending downward again, which could lead to the area entering its first phase of reopening by the end of the week.

