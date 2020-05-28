DowntownDC report reveals strength of city’s hotel, office markets

The annual "State of Downtown" revealed the area's office and hotel markets were the fourth strongest in the country.

The annual “State of Downtown” looked a bit different this year, as the annual report shifted to an online forum.

“We know the road to recovery is long and unclear,” said D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, during the DowntownDC Business Improvement District’s annual report briefing Thursday.

The forum took place online for the first time and covered the “State of Downtown 2019” report by the DowntownDC BID.

Neil Albert, president and CEO of DowntownDC BID, said the annual report for 2019, which doesn’t account for changes resulting from the pandemic, detailed below-average results but nonetheless revealed some of the downtown area’s strengths.

The downtown hotel and office markets were both the fourth-strongest in the nation.

The report showed that $2.3 billion in future development was planned before February.

It also revealed tourism was slightly down in some areas, but the National Portrait Gallery had its second-best year ever, due to the popularity of the Obama portraits, according to Albert.

In 2019, the report states that DowntownDC provided a net fiscal impact of $869 million to the area.

Also, Albert noted that the Downtown Day Services Center was opened in 2019 to serve people experiencing homelessness on the streets of downtown D.C. However, the center’s future is uncertain, as things start to reopen after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

“If you have walked or biked or driven through downtown D.C. recently, you can feel the lack of activity all around you,” Albert said.

Mendelson said the council is trying to work together with local businesses during what he said is a time resulting in an unprecedented economic impact.

“My message to you is that we hope you and all of you will continue to engage with the council and the mayor as we turn our paths back to normal,” Mendelson said.

