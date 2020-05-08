DC’s top prosecutor sues herbicide maker for decades of chemical dumping

Attorney General Karl Racine accuses Monsanto, which made such controversial products like the "Roundup" herbicide, of knowing the damage PCBs could do to D.C. waterways.

D.C.’s Attorney General is suing a company that they allege knowingly dumped harmful chemicals into the District’s waterways and environment for decades.

In the lawsuit, AG Karl Racine accuses Monsanto, which made such controversial products like the “Roundup” herbicide, of knowing the damage that polychlorinated biphenyls, better known as PCBs, could do to waterways, wildlife and people living in the District.

PCB’s, which were banned some time ago in the United States, are known to cause liver damage and cancer.

D.C. has spent hundreds of millions of dollars trying to clear PCB’s from the District, and Racine wants Monsanto to cover the past, present and future expenses of that effort.

“For decades, Monsanto maximized profits by knowingly manufacturing, marketing, and selling toxic chemicals that contaminated the District’s environment, putting the health of our residents and precious natural resources, including the Potomac and Anacostia rivers, at risk,” said Racine.

“By filing this lawsuit, we are requesting the court to require Monsanto to pay the costs of remediating the PCB contamination in the District.”

In their response, Bayer AG, which acquired Monsanto, denied the company ever used or dumped PCB’s into the District’s waterways

“We are reviewing this lawsuit and will respond to the complaint at the appropriate time,” Bayer AG said in a written statement.

“However, we believe this lawsuit is without merit.”