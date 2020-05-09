DC embassy tours move online for Europe Day

Europe Day usually brings lines and crowds to D.C. as the European embassies open their doors to the public. This year, their doors are closed but the visits are continuing online.

Learn how to cook a traditional Danish open-faced fish sandwich, attend a Swedish circus, learn a contemporary Finnish dance and listen to a Croatian concert all in the same day and from home.

On Europe Day each year, experiences like these from the European Union member states are shared in person as they open their doors and crowds line up in D.C. to take tours of the embassies.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic this year, for the 70th anniversary of Europe Day, the embassy open house has shifted online in an event called “Home With EU.”

“This year, for obvious reasons, it’s different. Together with our member states we have gathered a series of experiences for you to enjoy throughout the day from your home,” said Stavros Lambrinidis, European Ambassador to the U.S. during the launch of the online event.

“For the United States and the European Union, we have been there for each other for the good, the bad and everything in between. We are indeed stronger together and together we will get through this,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in kickoff video for the virtual event.

Starting on Saturday and running through May 31, the tours and experiences will be available on the event website by clicking on a EU member state flag.

“We are reminded now more than ever of how connected our world is. We know that this is especially true for the United States and the European Union,” Bowser said.