DC firefighters battle blaze on top floor of Metro HQ

D.C. firefighters battled a fire on the top floor of Metro’s headquarters Wednesday morning.
There was a considerable volume of fire when #DCsBravest arrived at Metro Headquarters. Despite these conditions in an 8 story square block building, fire was extinguished in a relatively short time. pic.twitter.com/Fda5ltocBG
— DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) May 27, 2020
https://t.co/KVBpxBIsIl pic.twitter.com/pZuBlZ9gGp
— DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) May 27, 2020
Update 2 Alarm Fire 600 5th St NW. Fire is knocked down. Continue to ventilate smoke and search for any occupants. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/8qd1S3houa
— DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) May 27, 2020
The fire, which started around 6:35 a.m., forced the closure of the 600 block of 5th Street, NW, between G and F Streets.
Metro’s headquarters takes up an entire city block.
Streets in the area may be closed, including 5th Street NW, 4th Street NW between H and E streets and 6th Street between G and E streets.
The fire has been put out.
Firefighters are searching the building for anyone who may be inside.
D.C. Fire said 100 firefighters are on the scene of the two-alarm blaze.
No injuries have been reported.