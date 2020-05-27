Home » Washington, DC News » DC firefighters battle blaze…

DC firefighters battle blaze on top floor of Metro HQ

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

May 27, 2020, 7:43 AM

D.C. firefighters battled a fire on the top floor of Metro’s headquarters Wednesday morning.

The fire, which started around 6:35 a.m., forced the closure of the 600 block of 5th Street, NW, between G and F Streets.

Metro’s headquarters takes up an entire city block.

Streets in the area may be closed, including 5th Street NW, 4th Street NW between H and E streets and 6th Street between G and E streets.

The fire has been put out.

Firefighters are searching the building for anyone who may be inside.

D.C. Fire said 100 firefighters are on the scene of the two-alarm blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

Here's what the fire at Metro headquarters looked like before D.C. firefighters put it out on May 27, 2020. (Courtesy Twitter/D.C. Fire and EMS)
Here’s what the fire at Metro headquarters looked like before D.C. firefighters put it out on May 27, 2020. (Courtesy Twitter/D.C. Fire and EMS)

Flames are seen shooting from the top floor of Metro’s headquarters on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (Courtesy Twitter/D.C. Fire and EMS)

Firefighters are working with WMATA on salvage operations at the Metro headquarters. (Courtesy Twitter/D.C. Fire and EMS)

About 100 firefighters from 20 units responded to the fire at Metro’s headquarters in D.C. on May 27, 2020. (Courtesy Twitter/D.C. Fire and EMS)

