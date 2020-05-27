DC firefighters battle blaze on top floor of Metro HQ

D.C. firefighters battled a fire on the top floor of Metro's headquarters Wednesday morning.

There was a considerable volume of fire when #DCsBravest arrived at Metro Headquarters. Despite these conditions in an 8 story square block building, fire was extinguished in a relatively short time. pic.twitter.com/Fda5ltocBG — DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) May 27, 2020

Update 2 Alarm Fire 600 5th St NW. Fire is knocked down. Continue to ventilate smoke and search for any occupants. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/8qd1S3houa — DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) May 27, 2020

The fire, which started around 6:35 a.m., forced the closure of the 600 block of 5th Street, NW, between G and F Streets.

Metro’s headquarters takes up an entire city block.

Streets in the area may be closed, including 5th Street NW, 4th Street NW between H and E streets and 6th Street between G and E streets.

The fire has been put out.

Firefighters are searching the building for anyone who may be inside.

D.C. Fire said 100 firefighters are on the scene of the two-alarm blaze.

No injuries have been reported.