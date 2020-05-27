As DC starts to reopen, Smithsonian takes more caution

D.C. might get started Friday on lifting safety restrictions imposed as a reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Smithsonian’s museums will remain closed for now.

In a statement Wednesday, Lonnie Bunch, the secretary of the Smithsonian, said, “We look forward to engaging and inspiring the public at our physical locations, but in the meantime, we continue to serve using our digital resources.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday that D.C. will start Phase 1 reopening on Friday, lifting her previous stay-at-home order, though gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited and social distancing and face coverings remain recommended.

Under ReOpen DC plans, museums shall remain closed until the District enters Phase 2, when it is recommended that museums open with limited capacity (five people per 1,000 square feet not to exceed 50% capacity) and physical distancing.

The Smithsonian Institution is a federal entity, and it has been argued that it shares the “immunity of the United States from state and local regulation.” This means that its museums and venues are not bound to follow D.C.’s reopening guidelines.

Bunch said the Smithsonian had two task forces and a response team working out how to safely reopen for workers and the public.

“Our re-opening strategy will be based on a combination of factors, including local and federal health guidance, sound science, and public health data in the localities where we work,” Bunch said.

