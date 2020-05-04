4 arrested for March killing of 13-year-old DC boy

Four men have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old boy in D.C.'s Shaw neighborhood in March.

D.C. police said Malachi Lukes, of Northwest, was found suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound while police were responding to reports of gunfire in the 600 block of S Street on March 1.

First responders rushed Lukes to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Another juvenile victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northwest and taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

On Thursday, police arrested 24-year-old Aaron Brown, of Southeast D.C., and charged him with first-degree murder while armed in connection to the shooting.

A day later, police arrested Reginald Steele, 21, and Koran Jackson, 19, both of Southeast D.C. They were also charged with first-degree murder.

Police also said Tyiion Freeman, 20, of Northwest D.C., was transferred to the department’s homicide branch, where he was also charged with first-degree murder for the death of Lukes.

Back in March, police Chief Peter Newsham had said the shooting did not appear to be random and was believed to have occurred during a dispute.