5-year-old boy, 5 others wounded in Northeast DC barber shop shooting

Six people were injured in a shooting that occurred inside a barber shop in Northeast D.C., police said.

It happened inside Snaps Barber Shop on the 6200 block of Dix Street NE on Friday around 6:15 p.m. near the D.C. and Prince George’s County, Maryland, border.

Three suspects entered the barbershop and opened fire, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said during a news conference.

There were as many as 10 people in the shop, Newsham said, and six people were wounded.

When police arrived, they found four men had been shot. A short time later, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department reported that a woman and a 5-year-old boy sought treatment at one of their stations for gunshot wounds. Newsham said the boy was struck in the hand.

All the victims were taken to the hospital.

Police believe their injuries are not life-threatening; one victim was taken into surgery and is in critical but stable condition, Newsham said.

Police said the suspects are three males. Two were wearing dark clothing, and one was wearing blue jeans and red shoes. They got into a silver minivan and fled.

Newsham said D.C. police are reviewing video surveillance in the area and working with Prince George’s County police to search for the suspects.

It is not yet clear if the shooting was targeted. Anyone who can identify the pictured vehicle or has information on what happened should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

