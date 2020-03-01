Northeast DC shooting leaves 3 people in hospital

A shooting near a Wendy's in Northeast D.C. has left three people in the hospital Sunday night.

At around 7 p.m., a man standing in the westbound lanes of New York Avenue Northeast, between First Street and Florida Avenue, shot two people in a car, said Commander William FitzGerald, of the D.C. police.

The two were shot multiple times before making a right onto First Street and driving the wrong way up the road, hitting another car in the process. No one was further injured in the crash.

Another car was struck by gunfire during the initial shooting, FitzGerald said. No one was injured.

The two people who were shot were taken to the hospital. One is in critical but stable condition and the other is stable. A gun was found inside the car, and both shooting victims were charged with having a gun without a license.

A man was found at a nearby gas station suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

No suspect has been identified and police are currently investigating the incident. Below is a map of where the shooting took place

Fonda Mwangi contributed to this post.

