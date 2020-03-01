A man was killed in a shooting in D.C.'s Shaw neighborhood Sunday afternoon, police said.

A teenager was killed in a shooting in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood Sunday afternoon, police said.

Two juveniles were shot just after 2 p.m. in the 600 block of S Street Northwest, between Florida Avenue and Rhode Island Avenue. The status of the second victim is unknown.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the shooting does not appear to be random and is believed to have occurred during a dispute.

“Whenever you have a shooting like this, people get unsettled,” Newsham told reporters. “So what we can do as a police department is do everything we possibly can to find the folks who are responsible, and then we’ll be hopeful that the rest of the criminal justice system will hold them accountable for it.”

No weapon was recovered at the scene, Newsham said.

There’s isn’t any evidence suggesting the shooting was part of a robbery, but Newsham said the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting comes days after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser addressed gun violence in the city, saying, “We as a nation have to get serious about illegal guns and gun violence.”

Below is where the shooting occurred.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.