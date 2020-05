A three-year-old walking in a Northwest D.C. park Friday afternoon was killed when he was struck by a falling tree limb.

The boy was walking with a relative in Soapstone Valley Park off Audubon Terrace in the Forest Hills area of D.C. when the tree limb hit him, a spokesperson with D.C. Fire and EMS told WTOP.

Two firefighters were injured while trying to reach the boy – one was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The other has minor injuries.