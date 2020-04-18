Man arrested in connection with fatal February shooting near Dunbar High School

D.C. police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting near Dunbar High School in February.

Lejeevan Toudle, 36, of Northeast D.C., was arrested and charged with first degree murder, police said.

The incident occurred Feb. 15 on the 100 block of N Street NW.

Eugene Isaac Jr., 34, was shot several times and killed as students were at the school for a basketball game at the time of the shooting.

Isaac Jr. was found with an apparent gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital, where he died after lifesaving efforts failed, police said.

The case is still under investigation.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.