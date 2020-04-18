Home » Washington, DC News » Man arrested in connection…

Man arrested in connection with fatal February shooting near Dunbar High School

Scott Gelman

April 18, 2020, 6:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting near Dunbar High School in February.

Lejeevan Toudle, 36, of Northeast D.C., was arrested and charged with first degree murder, police said.

The incident occurred Feb. 15 on the 100 block of N Street NW.

Eugene Isaac Jr., 34, was shot several times and killed as students were at the school for a basketball game at the time of the shooting.

Isaac Jr. was found with an apparent gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital, where he died after lifesaving efforts failed, police said.

The case is still under investigation.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.


WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up