Man shot, killed outside Dunbar High School in DC

Police in D.C. are investigating a shooting near a high school Saturday night.

It happened on the 100 block of N Street NW near Dunbar High School around 6 p.m. A man was shot several times and killed, as students were at the school for a basketball game, police told NBC Washington.

Police identified the victim Sunday as 34-year-old Eugene Isaac Jr.

He was found with an apparent gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital, where he died after lifesaving efforts failed, police said.

Police are looking for a large black SUV last seen heading westbound on N Street NW. Anyone with information should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

