Dozens displaced after Southeast DC apartment fire

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

April 27, 2020, 7:43 AM

Dozens of people have been displaced after an apartment fire over the weekend in D.C. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

Thirty-eight people have been forced out of their homes after an apartment fire in Southeast D.C. over the weekend.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the fire in the 2600 block of Wade Road around 4:30 p.m. Saturday near the Barry Farm Recreation Center.

First responders placed 11 portable ladders around the building to get residents out safely.

Nobody was injured.

The Red Cross is working to assist the 31 adults and seven children impacted by the fire.

