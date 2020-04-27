Dozens displaced after Southeast DC apartment fire

Thirty-eight people have been forced out of their homes after an apartment fire in Southeast D.C. over the weekend.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the fire in the 2600 block of Wade Road around 4:30 p.m. Saturday near the Barry Farm Recreation Center.

First responders placed 11 portable ladders around the building to get residents out safely.

#DCsBravest placed 11 portable ladders around the fire building on Wade Rd SE, despite limited access in the rear and structure set back from street. This calmed panicky residents and allowed us to remove those in immediate need. As a result, all residents out safely. pic.twitter.com/vhqvVWkYn0 — DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) April 25, 2020

Nobody was injured.

The Red Cross is working to assist the 31 adults and seven children impacted by the fire.