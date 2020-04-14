If you are an employee of the D.C. government and have to physically report to work during the coronavirus public health emergency, you may find something extra in your check.

The D.C Police Union confirmed Tuesday that Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the authorization of $14 per diem for all employees who are required to come into work to do their jobs.

That applies to D.C. police and all other employees who fall in the criterion.

Employees who report “Regular Pay” on their time sheet will receive an additional $14 in their paychecks for days they physically report to work, up to $140 per pay period.

Effective immediately, workers will get retroactive pay from March 16, and the first payout begins the week of April 20. The hazard pay will continue as long as the city is financially able to provide it.

Additionally, Bowser authorized a “Time Off Award” of 40 hours of leave for all employees who must physically report to work during the duration of the health emergency. It can be used after the emergency concludes.

WTOP’s Dimitri Sotis contributed to this report.