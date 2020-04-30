Crash leaves vehicle partially submerged in C&O Canal in DC

Members of the fire department investigated a crash that ended with a car partially submerged in the C&O Canal in D.C.

Members of the fire department investigated a crash that ended in a car partially submerged in the C&O Canal in D.C.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, DC Fire and EMS conducted a water rescue to determine if a vehicle that was in the canal near Canal Road south of Chain Bridge Road NW was occupied.

Crews, with help from fire departments in Glen Echo and Montgomery County in Maryland, searched the banks and the trunk. They did not find any occupants, and the investigation has been turned over to law enforcement.

Update water rescue the Canal south of Chain Bridge NW. Search of passenger compartment found no one. #DCsBravest continue to search the adjacent bank and the trunk. pic.twitter.com/vpHQv3nucO — DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) May 1, 2020

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP for updates.