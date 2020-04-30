Home » Washington, DC News » Crash leaves vehicle partially…

Crash leaves vehicle partially submerged in C&O Canal in DC

Abigail Constantino

April 30, 2020, 11:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
car in canal
Members of DC Fire and EMS investigate a car in the C&O Canal.

Courtesy DC Fire and EMS
car in canal
A car was found in the C&O Canal in D.C.

Courtesy DC Fire and EMS
(1/2)
car in canal
car in canal

Members of the fire department investigated a crash that ended in a car partially submerged in the C&O Canal in D.C.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, DC Fire and EMS conducted a water rescue to determine if a vehicle that was in the canal near Canal Road south of Chain Bridge Road NW was occupied.

Crews, with help from fire departments in Glen Echo and Montgomery County in Maryland, searched the banks and the trunk. They did not find any occupants, and the investigation has been turned over to law enforcement.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP for updates.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up