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Woman dead after being struck in DC crosswalk, driver flees

Bryan Albin | balbin@wtop.com
Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

April 19, 2026, 6:23 AM

A 61 year old woman killed in a hit and run Saturday morning at the intersection of 23rd St and L St NW Saturday morning has now been identified.

DC Police say Dawn Ciccone of Northwest DC was in a crosswalk when a 2026 Jeep Wrangler passed drivers in a designated left turn lane, made an illegal turn from the middle lane, and struck her.

It happened around 11:10 am…the driver of the Jeep fled the scene.

Ciccone was treated on the scene and at a nearby hospital…where she was then pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or via text at 50411.

A map of the area is below.

CLICK MAP TO ENLARGE. (Courtesy Google Maps)

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Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

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