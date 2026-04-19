Woman dead after being struck in DC crosswalk, driver flees

A driver struck a pedestrian in Northwest D.C. before fleeing the scene Saturday morning, police said.

A 61 year old woman killed in a hit and run Saturday morning at the intersection of 23rd St and L St NW Saturday morning has now been identified.

DC Police say Dawn Ciccone of Northwest DC was in a crosswalk when a 2026 Jeep Wrangler passed drivers in a designated left turn lane, made an illegal turn from the middle lane, and struck her.

It happened around 11:10 am…the driver of the Jeep fled the scene.

Ciccone was treated on the scene and at a nearby hospital…where she was then pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or via text at 50411.

A map of the area is below.

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