Woman dead after being struck in DC crosswalk, driver flees

A 61 year old woman killed in a hit and run Saturday morning at the intersection of 23rd St and L St NW Saturday morning has now been identified.
DC Police say Dawn Ciccone of Northwest DC was in a crosswalk when a 2026 Jeep Wrangler passed drivers in a designated left turn lane, made an illegal turn from the middle lane, and struck her.
It happened around 11:10 am…the driver of the Jeep fled the scene.
Ciccone was treated on the scene and at a nearby hospital…where she was then pronounced dead.
Investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or via text at 50411.
A map of the area is below.
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