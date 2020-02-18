Woman dies after she was rescued from Northeast DC duplex fire

An elderly woman is dead of her injuries in a Northeast D.C. duplex blaze Monday night after being rescued from the burning building's upper floor.

A D.C. Fire and EMS unit was headed to refuel when they spotted smoke in the area of 10th Street, in the Michigan Park neighborhood, around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

While investigating, they found a fire in a two-story duplex at 4814 10th St. NE and radioed for assistance.

First responders found flames tearing through the first floor, and pulled a woman from the second. They evaluated her to be in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, and she was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The woman died from her injuries, the fire department later tweeted — the second fire death in the nation’s capital this year, of which both have been senior citizens.

Her name had not been made public as of Monday morning.

There were no smoke detectors in the home. District fire officials encourage residents without a smoke detector to call 311 to have one installed for free.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Below is a map of the area:

